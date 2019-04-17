

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Pernod Ricard (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) has signed a deal to acquire Italian gin brand Malfy from Biggar & Leith. The acquisition, which is expected to close shortly, will expand the company's portfolio further into the super premium and flavoured gins categories.



The Malfy brand offers 4 different variants of super-premium gins distilled by the Vergnano family in the Italian region of Moncalieri. It is already present in many international markets including the United States, United Kingdom and Germany.



Pernod Ricard said the announced acquisition is in line with the company's strategy of investing in brands with strong potential in growing categories.



