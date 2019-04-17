

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) reported that its fist-quarter underlying revenue growth was approximately 1.5%. In North America, the Group recorded underlying growth of approximately 1%. In Continental Europe, UK & Ireland and Rest of the World, overall underlying revenue growth was approximately 2%.



First-quarter Group revenue was up 4% at actual exchange rates. At constant exchange rates, revenue, adjusted for the impact of the number of trading days, were up approximately 2.5%.



Bunzl has recently recently acquired Coolpack, a Netherlands-based distributor dealing with the supply of specialist packaging to various sectors. Also, Bunzl said it is in discussions to complete potential acquisitions in the coming months.



