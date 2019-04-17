

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L) issued a trading update for the current financial year. The Group said the Board's guidance of further progress in fiscal year remain unchanged, with results to be heavily weighted to second-half. Dialight will announce half year results on 5 August 2019.



Addressing operational issues, Dialight recorded positive momentum in order intake and final assembly output following the Group's full year 2018 results announcement. All of the Group's product lines are expected to be fully recovered by the end of first half of 2019.



Dialight expects to complete its exit from former manufacturing partner by the end of first-half of the current fiscal year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX