

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic plc (BVIC.L) announced that the resignation of its finance chief Mathew Dunn will be effective from April 19, 2019. The company announced in October 2018 that Dunn is resigning to take up the role of CFO at ASOS plc (ASC.L, ASOMY.PK).



As previously announced on March 11, 2019, Joanne Wilson will join Britvic as chief financial officer. Britvic plans to announce Joanne's start date in due course and will be no later than the end of September 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX