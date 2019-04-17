

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) said the company plans to offer personalized services for diabetic patients in Spain with the acquisition of the startup DiaLibre. Air Liquide currently supports patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in Spain.



DiaLibre, using its innovative technologies, provides therapeutic support programs and medical follow-up for Diabetes patients. It connects healthcare professionals with patients to offer daily support.



Air Liquide expects the acquisition will help to add new complementary care models into the company's solutions. Also, the company sees new development prospects for the home healthcare business in Europe, with the announced acquisition.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX