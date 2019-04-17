

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria consumer price inflation rose in March, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in March, following a 1.5 percent increase in February.



The rise in March was led by the price increases in housing, water and energy, followed by those for restaurants and hotels.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in March.



The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, rose 1.7 percent annually in March, after a 1.4 percent increase in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, HICP rose 1.1 percent in March.



