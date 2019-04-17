

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday even as upbeat Chinese economic data helped ease worries about a global economic slowdown.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 9.52 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 3,263.12, its highest close since March 21, 2018. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended little changed at 30,124.68.



China's GDP grew an annual 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2019 - unchanged from Q4 and beating forecasts for 6.3 percent.



Retail sales climbed 8.7 percent year-on-year in March - beating expectations for an increase of 8.4 percent and up from 8.2 percent in February.



Fixed asset investment rose 6.3 percent, in line with expectations and up from 6.1 percent in the previous month.



Japanese shares rose for a fifth straight session as the yen held largely flat and Chinese GDP data topped forecasts.



Closer home, a government report showed that Japanese exports fell an annual 2.4 percent in March, beating expectations for a decline of 2.6 percent following the 1.2 percent drop in the previous month.



The Nikkei average rose 56.31 points or 0.25 percent to 22,277.97, while the broader Topix index closed 0.26 percent higher at 1,630.68.



China-related Komatsu gained 1.9 percent while exporters Honda Motor and Toyota climbed 1-2 percent. In the tech sector, Chip equipment maker Advantest surged as much as 5.5 percent.



Nippon Paint Holdings lost 3.6 percent after the paint company made a A$3.8 billion acquisition proposal for Australian paint and homeware company DuluxGroup.



Australian markets ended modestly lower as mining giant BHP slashed its FY19 iron ore production guidance. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 21 points or 0.33 percent to 6,256.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 22 points or 0.35 percent at 6,350.30.



BHP tumbled 2.7 percent as it reported declines in petroleum, iron ore, and metallurgical coal production during the third quarter. Rio Tinto slumped 4.7 and smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group plunged 8.3 percent after iron ore prices weakened overnight.



DuluxGroup soared 27 percent after its board unanimously backed a A$3.8bn ($2.7bn) takeover bid from Japan's Nippon Paint. Telstra rallied 2.1 percent on a brokerage upgrade.



Gold miners Newcrest and Evolution dropped 1-2 percent after gold prices fell more than 1 percent overnight.



The big four banks rose between 0.8 percent and 1.5 percent. Oil & gas producer Santos gained 0.6 percent after it posted record Q1 production.



Seoul stocks paused for breath after rising for 13 consecutive sessions. The benchmark Kospi inched down 2.74 points or 0.12 percent to 2,245.89.



Asiana Airlines slumped 15.7 percent on profit taking after recent strong gains on news that its parent will sell shares in the country's No. 2 air carrier.



Automakers surged, with Hyundai Motor, Kia Motor and Hyundai Mobis adding 1-2 percent.



New Zealand shares hit a new record, with retirement village operators rallying after the government said it would not proceed with a proposal for a capital gains tax.



Summerset Group Holdings jumped 3.9 percent and Metlifecare advanced 3.8 percent while the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 73.85 points or 0.75 percent to 9,982.24.



Singapore's Straits Times index was rising 0.4 percent, shrugging off weak export data for March.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fluctuated before finishing modestly higher after a string of mostly positive earnings and mixed economic data.



The Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose around 0.3 percent to end at their best closing levels in over six months while the S&P 500 inched up marginally.



