

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone headline inflation slowed in March and core price growth eased to its lowest level in a year, as initially estimated, latest data from Eurostat confirmed on Wednesday.



Headline inflation slowed to 1.4 percent from 1.5 percent in February. In January, price growth was 1.4 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 1 percent.



Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, eased to 0.8 percent in March from 1 percent in February.



The core inflation rate was the lowest since April 2018, when it was at 0.7 percent.



In March, an acceleration in energy inflation, from 3.6 percent to 5.3 percent, was offset by a slowing in the pace of price growth in food, alcohol and tobacco, from 2.3 percent to 1.8 percent.



Services costs grew 1.1 percent year-on-year versus 1.4 percent in February.



Prices of non-energy industrial goods edged up 0.1 percent after a 0.4 percent increase in the previous month.



