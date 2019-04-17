

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone trade surplus increased in February to its highest level in nearly a year, figures from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 19.5 billion from EUR 17.4 billion in January. The surplus was the biggest since March 2018, when it was EUR 20.4 billion.



Exports decreased 1.4 percent month-on-month and imports fell 2.7 percent.



The non-seasonally adjusted trade surplus increased to EUR 17.9 billion from EUR 16.5 billion a year ago.



In March, exports increased 4.4 percent year-on-year and imports grew 4 percent.



Elsewhere, data from the European Central Bank showed that euro area current account surplus decreased to EUR 27 billion in February from EUR 37 billion in January, and EUR 32 billion in the same month last year.



Surpluses recorded for goods, services and primary income were partly offset by a deficit for secondary income, the bank said.



