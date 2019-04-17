

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.41 billion, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $1.34 billion, or $0.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.37 billion or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $12.88 billion from $12.56 billion last year.



Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.37 Bln. vs. $1.38 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q1): $12.88 Bln vs. $12.56 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX