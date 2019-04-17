

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - US Bancorp (USB) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.61 billion, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $1.60 billion, or $0.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $5.58 billion from $5.47 billion last year.



US Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.61 Bln. vs. $1.60 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.00 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q1): $5.58 Bln vs. $5.47 Bln last year.



