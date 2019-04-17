

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) reported earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.43 billion, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $2.67 billion, or $1.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to $10.29 billion from $11.08 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.43 Bln. vs. $2.67 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.39 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q1): $10.29 Bln vs. $11.08 Bln last year.



