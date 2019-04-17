

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation rose to its highest level in six months in March, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in March, following a 2.3 percent increase in February.



The latest inflation rate was the highest since last September, when it was 2.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, HICP rose 0.7 percent in March, after edging up 0.2 percent in the previous month. In January, inflation was 1.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX