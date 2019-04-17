

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were trading mixed on Wednesday as positive GDP data from China was offset by disappointing quarterly updates from U.S. tech giants IBM and Netflix.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.1 percent at 388.97 after five straight sessions of gains.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were up around 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower.



ASML Holding advanced 1.4 percent after the semiconductor equipment maker reported better-than-expected first quarter earnings and maintained a bullish outlook.



Apple supplier Dialog Semiconductor rose over 1 percent after Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc decided to settle their royalty dispute.



Swiss engineering firm ABB jumped 5.4 percent after unveiling its first-quarter results and naming an interim chief.



Swedish networking and telecommunications company Ericsson rallied 3.5 percent after it turned to profit in the first quarter.



Commerzbank jumped 2.2 percent on reports that Dutch bank ING approached the German lender about a possible tie-up.



French food group Danone lost 1 percent after its underlying sales rose by a relatively modest 0.8 percent in the first quarter.



Mining giant BHP fell 2.6 percent after it reported declines in petroleum, iron ore, and metallurgical coal production during the third quarter.



British outsourcing group Bunzl slumped 8.6 percent after flagging slowing quarterly revenue growth.



Real estate investment trust Segro declined 1.3 percent after its new headline rent dropped in its first quarter.



Packaging company DS Smith rose over 1 percent. The company is selling two packaging businesses in North Western France and Portugal to International Paper (IP) for 63 million euros, or about 54 million pounds.



In economic releases, Eurozone headline inflation slowed in March and core price growth eased to its lowest level in a year, as initially estimated, latest data from Eurostat confirmed.



Headline inflation slowed to 1.4 percent from 1.5 percent in February. In January, price growth was 1.4 percent.



Separately, Eurozone trade surplus increased in February to its highest level in nearly a year, figures from Eurostat showed.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 19.5 billion from EUR 17.4 billion in January. The surplus was the biggest since March 2018, when it was EUR 20.4 billion.



U.K. consumer price inflation was unchanged in March, defying expectations for a modest acceleration, preliminary data from the Office for National Statistics showed.



The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-on-year, same as in February. Economists had expected inflation of 2 percent.



Meanwhile, house price inflation eased sharply to 0.6 percent in February, which was the lowest rate since September 2012.



