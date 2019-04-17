

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $672 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $418 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 billion or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $7.54 billion from $7.39 billion last year.



Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.13 Bln. vs. $1.05 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q1): $7.54 Bln vs. $7.39 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.79 to $0.81 Full year EPS guidance: $3.15 to $3.25



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX