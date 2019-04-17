

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kansas City Southern (KSU) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $102.7 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $144.4 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kansas City Southern reported adjusted earnings of $154.9 million or $1.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $674.8 million from $638.6 million last year.



Kansas City Southern earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $154.9 Mln. vs. $133.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.54 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q1): $674.8 Mln vs. $638.6 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX