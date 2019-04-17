

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $10.82 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $7.55 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $104.88 million from $105.04 million last year.



Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $10.82 Mln. vs. $7.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.37 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q1): $104.88 Mln vs. $105.04 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX