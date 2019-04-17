

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German media holding company Axel Springer (AXELF.PK) said its shareholders elected nine members to its supervisory Board, and also approved an increased dividend of 2.10 euros at the annual general meeting.



The Supervisory Board named Ralph Büchi as the new Chairman of the Board, and Friede Springer was re-elected as Deputy Chairman. The company also appointed Giuseppe Vita as Honorary Chairman.



Ralph Büchi and Ulrich Plett were elected as new members of the Supervisory Board. The Existing members include Oliver Heine, Nicola Leibinger-Kammüller, Alexander Karp, Iris Knobloch, Wolfgang Reitzle, Friede Springer and Martin Varsavsky.



The previous Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Giuseppe Vita, ended his term with the end of the annual general meeting after serving three periods in office.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX