

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Torchmark Corp. (TMK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $185 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $174 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $1.12 billion from $1.07 billion last year.



Torchmark Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $185 Mln. vs. $174 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.65 vs. $1.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q1): $1.12 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.



