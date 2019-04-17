

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $182 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $86 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $1.43 billion from $1.30 billion last year.



Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $182 Mln. vs. $86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q1): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.



