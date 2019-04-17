

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $103 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $90 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $141 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.5% to $2.76 billion from $2.20 billion last year.



Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $141 Mln. vs. $126 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.05 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q1): $2.76 Bln vs. $2.20 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.43 to $1.53 Full year EPS guidance: $5.20 to $5.40



