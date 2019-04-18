

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) said that its shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors. It included a 12% increase in the regular dividend to 5.60 Swiss franc per share and the authorisation of a new public share buy-back programme consisting of two tranches of each up to 1.0 billion franc purchase value.



At its Annual General Meeting, the shareholders also approved in a binding vote the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Committee.



The shareholders also approved the renewal of the authorisation to issue shares under authorised capital for another two years up to 17 April 2021 and the corresponding amendments of the Articles of Association.



The shareholders re-elected all proposed Board members.Walter Kielholz was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.



Shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors for the term of office from the AGM 2019 until the completion of the AGM 2020 with 89.98% of the votes cast.



In addition, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of fixed and variable long-term compensation for the members of the Group Executive Committee for the following financial year (2020) with 87.59%.



The shareholders also approved the aggregate amount of variable short-term compensation for the members of the Group Executive Committee related to the preceding financial year (2018) with 89.57% of the votes cast.



In a consultative vote, the shareholders approved the 2018 Compensation Report with 89.92% of the votes cast.



Shareholders also re-elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd, Zurich, as auditor for a one-year term of office



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX