

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) said Wednesday that it appointed Jennifer Piepszak, 49, to succeed Marianne Lake as Chief Financial Officer of the company. Piepszak will also become a member of the the company's Operating Committee.



In addition, JPMorgan Chase said that Ms. Lake will become Chief Executive Officer of Consumer Lending, which includes Card Services, Home Lending and Auto Finance, and will remain a member of the company's Operating Committee. The changes will be effective on May 1, 2019.



Piepszak currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Firm's Card Services business, a position she has held since 2017, and from 2015-2017 served as the chief Executive officer of the Firm's Business Banking business.



Before that, from 2010-2014 Ms. Piepszak served in various other roles within the Firm's Consumer & Community Bank including Chief Financial Officer of Mortgage Banking, Controller of Mortgage Banking and Controller of the Retail Financial Services business.



Piepszak began her career at JPMorgan Chase in the Corporate & Investment Bank where she held various controller and chief financial officer roles from 1994-2010, including within the interest rate securities, interest rate derivatives, credit portfolio, proprietary positioning/principal investment management and equities and prime services businesses.



Ms. Piepszak joined JPMorgan Chase in 1994.



