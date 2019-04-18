

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lonza Group AG (LZAGF.PK), a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries, said that it maintained its 2019 outlook based on the strong performance of its core healthcare businesses in Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and taking into account the continued headwinds in its Specialty Ingredients portfolio.



For 2019, the company confirmed that mid-to-high-single digit sales growth, sustained high CORE EBITDA margin level.



Lonza adjusted its mid-term Guidance, following the disposal of its former Water Care business unit in February 2019, and to emphasize its strategic focus on growth in its core healthcare businesses.



The adjusted Mid-Term Guidance for Lonza's continuing operations, excluding the Water Care business unit, is confirmed. It still expects sales of 7.1 billion Swiss francs, CORE EBITDA margin of 30.5%.



Lonza said that the newly aligned segment Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition performed strongly compared with the first-quarter of prior year and ahead of expectations. Lonza's newly aligned Specialty Ingredients segment faced challenges and the businesses performed below expectations with sales on the same level as in the first-quarter of 2018.



