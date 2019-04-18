

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestlé (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) reported that its first-quarter total sales were up 4.3% year-over-year to 22.2 billion Swiss francs from 21.3 billion Swiss francs. Organic growth in sales were at 3.4%, with continued real internal growth of 2.2%. Organic growth was 3.2% excluding businesses under strategic review. In developed markets, organic growth for the Group was 1.2%, while emerging markets recorded an organic growth of 6.3%. The growth in sales were largely supported by Brazil, the company said. Net acquisitions improved sales by 1.2%, during the quarter.



For 2019, Nestlé continues to project continued improvement in organic sales growth and underlying trading operating profit margin towards its 2020 targets. Also, the company expects underlying earnings per share in constant currency to increase in 2019.



With respect to portfolio management, the company said it expects the strategic reviews of Nestlé Skin Health and Herta charcuterie to be completed by mid- and late 2019, respectively.



