

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drinks company Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) Thursday reported that its third-quarter sales were 2.00 billion euros, up 4.5 percent from last year's 1.92 billion euros.



Americas' sales rose 7 percent to 567 million euros, while Europe sales increased 6 percent and Asia/Rest of the World sales grew 5 percent.



Sales on an organic basis in the quarter grew 2.5 percent, reflecting Chinese New Year Phasing and start of wholesaler inventory optimisation in the U.S. This comprised a 2 percent rise in organic sales in the Americas, 2 percent growth in Europe, and 3 percent increase in Asia-RoW.



Sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 totaled 7.19 billion euros, with organic growth of 6.3 percent, driven by the Emerging markets.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, Pernod Ricard now projects organic growth in profit from recurring operations of around +8 percent. In February, the company forecast full year organic growth in profit from recurring operations between +6 percent and +8 percent.



