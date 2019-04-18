

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever plc (UN, ULVR.L, UL) reported that its first-quarter underlying sales were up 3.1%, led by emerging market business which grew 5.0%. For Beauty & Personal Care, underlying sales grew 3.1% while underlying sales were up 6.0% for Home Care. Foods & Refreshment underlying sales grew 1.5%, during the quarter.



For the first-quarter, turnover decreased 1.6% to 12.4 billion euros, driven by the disposal of spreads which the Group completed in July 2018. The Group's quarterly dividend, payable in June 2019, increased by 6% to 0.4104 euros per share.



Alan Jope, CEO, said: 'We have delivered a solid start that keeps us on track for our full year expectations. Growth was led by emerging markets and was balanced between volume and price. The acquisitions we have made since 2015 collectively grew double-digit in the first quarter.'



For the full year, Unilever plc continues to expect underlying sales growth to be in the lower half of multi-year 3% - 5% range.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX