

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BTG plc (BTG.L) issued an update for the 12 months ended 31 March 2019, revealing product sales at the top end of the Board's view. Oncology and Vascular sales are in line with the Board's projected growth range of 15-17%. Pharmaceuticals recorded double-digit growth, ahead of the company's outlook of low single digit growth. Licensing revenues are broadly flat with previous year, the Group said.



BTG plc said its Board continues to expect that the acquisition of BTG by Boston Scientific unit, which remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, to close around the middle of the calendar year 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX