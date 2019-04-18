

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer price inflation slowed to the lowest pace in eleven months in March, figures from Destatis showed on Thursday.



The producer price index rose 2.4 percent year-on-year in March, slower than 2.6 percent increase in February and January. Economists had expected the inflation to rise 2.7 percent.



The latest inflation was the slowest since April 2018, when it was 1.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.1 percent in March, same as in February. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent increase.



Energy prices fell 0.9 percent annually in March and non-durable consumer goods held steady. Meanwhile, intermediate goods rose 0.2 percent and capital goods and consumer durable goods increased 0.1 percent each.



Excluding energy, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent from March and by 1.2 percent from the same period last year.



