

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were subdued on Thursday ahead of the Easter holiday break. Most European markets will remain closed on Friday and Monday for the Easter holiday.



Sentiment was dented after a survey showed the German manufacturing sector contracted for the fourth month in a row in April, with a PMI score of 44.5. Meanwhile, the services PMI rose to a seven-month high.



The German government on Wednesday lowered its forecast for 2019 economic growth for the second time in three months, citing a cooling of the global economy as well as increased trade conflicts and Brexit.



The benchmark DAX was virtually unchanged at 12,154 after hitting as low as 12,100 earlier in the day.



Osram shares slumped 4.6 percent on a report that private equity firms Bain Capital and Carlyle Group were losing confidence in their bid for the lighting group.



Sartorius dropped 1.8 percent despite the laboratory & pharmaceutical equipment provider starting off fiscal 2019 with a strong first quarter.



