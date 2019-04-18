

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) reported first-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.32 compared to $1.30, a 2 percent increase year over year. On average, 32 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.31 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First-quarter total revenue was $472 million compared to $452 million, a 4 percent increase year over year. Analysts expected revenue of $471.09 million for the quarter.



'We had good results in the first quarter with 13 percent growth in our security subscriptions including advanced solutions for Cloud and Mobile as well as SandBlast Zero day threat prevention,' said Gil Shwed, CEO of Check Point Software Technologies.



