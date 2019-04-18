

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell modestly on Thursday after a survey showed the euro zone economy started the second quarter on a disappointing footing.



The IHS Markit Eurozone PMI Composite index hit a three-month low of 51.3 in April from 51.6 in March.



While manufacturing activity showed some improvement in the month, the services PMI fell sharply to a 3-month low of 52.5 from 53.3 last.



Investors were also adopting a cautious stance ahead of the Easter holiday break. Most European markets will remain closed on Friday and Monday for the Easter holiday.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 20 points or 0.37 percent at 5,542 after gaining 0.6 percent on Wednesday.



Luxury goods conglomerate Kering tumbled 3 percent amid signs of a slowdown at its Gucci brand.



Energy management firm Schneider Electric jumped 4.3 percent after its Q1 revenues rose 8.7 percent on a reported basis.



Drinks company Pernod Ricard edged down slightly despite reporting a rise in Q3 sales and lifting its FY19 profit outlook.



