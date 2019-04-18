sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

55,81 Euro		+1,02
+1,86 %
WKN: 871788 ISIN: US8679141031 Ticker-Symbol: SUU 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNTRUST BANKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUNTRUST BANKS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,43
56,89
14:03
56,40
56,88
14:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUNTRUST BANKS INC
SUNTRUST BANKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUNTRUST BANKS INC55,81+1,86 %