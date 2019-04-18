

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) revealed earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $554 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $612 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $2.35 billion from $2.26 billion last year.



SunTrust Banks Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $554 Mln. vs. $612 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.24 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q1): $2.35 Bln vs. $2.26 Bln last year.



