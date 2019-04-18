

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $327.3 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $566.6 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $4.88 billion from $4.70 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.07 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q1): $4.88 Bln vs. $4.70 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.13 to $1.16 Full year EPS guidance: $4.72 to $4.80



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX