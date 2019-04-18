

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Thursday slashed its earnings outlook for the full-year 2019, reflecting the dilution related to its recent equity offerings to fund the GE Biopharma acquisition, partially offset by first quarter 2019 performance.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.34 to $3.42 per share, and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.72 to $4.80 per share. Previously, the company had projected full year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $3.95 per share, and adjusted earnings in the range of $4.75 to $4.85 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.79 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second quarter, the company anticipates earnings in the range of $0.89 to $0.92 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $1.13 to $1.16 per share. Analysts expect earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter.



