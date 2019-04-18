

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $177.9 million, or $3.16 per share. This compares with $163.0 million, or $2.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Snap-On Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $169.2 million or $3.01 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $921.7 million from $935.5 million last year.



Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $169.2 Mln. vs. $161.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.01 vs. $2.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.90 -Revenue (Q1): $921.7 Mln vs. $935.5 Mln last year.



