

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, Honeywell international Inc. (HON) on Thursday raised its earnings and sales outlook for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company raised its earnings outlook to a range of $7.90 to $8.15 per share from the previous guidance range of $7.80 to $8.10 per share.



The company also now projects full year sales in the range of $36.5 billion to $37.2 billion, up from the prior outlook range between $36.0 billion and $36.9 billion. It also now expects organic sales growth of 3 to 6 percent, compared to the previous projection of 2 to 5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.98 per share on sales of $36.84 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



