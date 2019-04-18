

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) revealed earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $312 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $334 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $330 million or $1.38 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $3.62 billion from $3.78 billion last year.



PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $330 Mln. vs. $357 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.38 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.62 Bln vs. $3.78 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.76 to $1.86



