

ST. PAUL (dpa-AFX) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $796 million, or $2.99 per share. This compares with $669 million, or $2.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $755 million or $2.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $7.67 billion from $7.29 billion last year.



The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $755 Mln. vs. $678 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.83 vs. $2.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.74 -Revenue (Q1): $7.67 Bln vs. $7.29 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX