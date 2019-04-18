

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International (PM) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.35 billion, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $1.56 billion, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $6.75 billion from $6.90 billion last year.



Philip Morris International earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.09 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q1): $6.75 Bln vs. $6.90 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.09



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX