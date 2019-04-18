

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD, ABX.TO) reported preliminary first quarter sales of 1.37 million ounces of gold and 103 million pounds of copper, as well as preliminary first quarter production of 1.37 million ounces of gold and 106 million pounds of copper-in line with the Company's operating plans and guidance.



The average market price for gold in the first quarter was $1,304 per ounce, while the average market price for copper in the first quarter was $2.82 per pound.



The company announced that operation is on track for another record performance in 2019, following setting a production record at the Kibali mine in 2018.



Barrick said it will report quarterly results on May 8, 2019.



