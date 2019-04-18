

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, American Express Co. (AXP) on Thursday affirmed its earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $7.64 to $8.14 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $7.85 to $8.35 per share. The company's 2019 revenue growth guidance also remains 8 to 10 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.13 per share on revenue growth of 8.6 percent to $43.82 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'Looking ahead, we continue to see a number of attractive growth opportunities across our businesses, and we're going to invest to take advantage of those opportunities in order to drive revenue growth over the moderate to longer term.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX