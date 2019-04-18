

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $481.30 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $367.87 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $2.02 billion from $1.77 billion last year.



