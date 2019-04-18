

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its first-quarter financial results on Thursday, East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), the parent company of East West Bank, said its board of directors approved a 20 percent increase to the quarterly common stock dividend.



The company's quarterly dividend will increase to $0.275 per share, up from $0.23 per share. At the new rate, the annualized dividend will be $1.10, compared to the previous annualized rate of $0.92 per share.



The common stock cash dividend of $0.275 per share is payable on May 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2019.



