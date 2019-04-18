

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $160.25 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $176.58 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $187.21 million or $1.26 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $4.74 billion from $4.59 billion last year.



Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $187.21 Mln. vs. $186.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.26 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q1): $4.74 Bln vs. $4.59 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.75 - $5.90



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX