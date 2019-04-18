

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) said Thursday that it has expanded its recycling programs and quadrupled the number of locations U.S. customers can send their iPhone to be disassembled by Daisy, its recycling robot.



Apple noted that Daisy will disassemble and recycle select used iPhones returned to Best Buy stores throughout the U.S. and KPN retailers in the Netherlands. As part of the Apple Trade In program, customers can also turn in their eligible devices to be recycled at any Apple Store or through apple.com.



The iPhone maker said it has received nearly 1 million devices through Apple programs and each Daisy is able to disassemble 1.2 million devices per year. In 2018, the company refurbished more than 7.8 million Apple devices and helped divert more than 48,000 metric tons of electronic waste from landfills.



Apple noted that Daisy can disassemble 15 different iPhone models at the rate of 200 per hour, recovering even more important materials for re-use. After materials have been recovered from Daisy, they are recycled back into the manufacturing process.



Apple also uses 100 percent recycled tin in a key component of the main logic boards of 11 different products. Starting this year, aluminum recovered through the Apple Trade In program will be remelted into the enclosures for the MacBook Air.



Apple has opened a new 9,000-square-foot Material Recovery Lab facility in Austin, Texas, dedicated to discovering future recycling processes. The Lab will work with Apple engineering teams as well as academia to address and propose solutions to the recycling challenges currently faced by the industry.



Further, Apple is taking steps to ensure that its devices are used for as long as possible. The company noted that number of Apple Stores and network of Authorized Service Providers has grown to over 5,000 worldwide.



In addition, Apple on Thursday released its 2019 Environment report that provides further details of the company's climate change solutions. This includes the tech giant's recent announcement that 44 of its suppliers have committed to 100 percent renewable energy for their Apple production.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX