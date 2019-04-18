

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan N.V. (MYL), and TB Alliance, a not-for-profit drug maker struck a deal to make the experimental drug pretomanid available for use in two investigational drug regimens to treat tuberculosis.



TB Alliance is currently developing pretomanid in three late-stage clinical trials, which are ongoing. The Nix-TB and ZeNix trials are evaluating the BPaL regimen to treat XDR-TB and the related highly resistant forms of TB. The SimpliciTB trial is evaluating the BPaMZ regimen for treating DS-TB in four months, and MDR-TB in six months.



In relation to BpaL regimen TB Alliance has now granted a license to Mylan to make and sell pretomanid, if approved, for XDR-TB and treatment-intolerant or non-responsive MDR-TB.



In the BPaMZ regimen, TB Alliance has licensed pretomanid to for DS- and MDR-TB.



