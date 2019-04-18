

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $306.5 million, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $287.6 million, or $2.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $312.0 million or $2.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $973.7 million from $847.5 million last year.



Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $312.0 Mln. vs. $287.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.61 vs. $2.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.70 -Revenue (Q1): $973.7 Mln vs. $847.5 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX