

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Thursday said it appointed Xia Liu as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective April 22.



Liu will report to CenterPoint Energy president and chief executive officer Scott Prochazka and oversee the company's finance organization, including accounting, corporate strategy, financial planning, commercial risk, investor relations, treasury, tax and enterprise performance measurement.



'With a proven track record of more than 20 years of finance and regulatory experience and a deep knowledge of the energy delivery business, I am confident that Xia will contribute immediately to advancing our vision to lead the nation in delivering energy, service and value,' said Prochazka. 'Given her background and accomplishments, Xia will be instrumental in providing financial and strategic leadership to help drive CenterPoint Energy's performance following our recent merger with Vectren.'



Liu joins CenterPoint Energy from The Southern Company and its subsidiary companies. Most recently, Liu served as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of Georgia Power Company in Atlanta.



