

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release March numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall nationwide inflation is expected to have added 0.5 percent on year after gaining 0.2 percent in February. Core CPI is called steady at 0.7 percent.



Japan also will see March figures for supermarket sales; in February, sales were down 2.5 percent on year.



Also, a number of regional stock markets are shuttered for the Good Friday holiday, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia and New Zealand. Singapore and Indonesia will return to action on Monday, while Hong Kong and New Zealand are back on Tuesday.



